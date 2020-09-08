Smoke from Washington State wildfire blankets parts of Vancouver Island, B.C. Interior

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in both southern Vancouver Island and B.C.’s southern Interior woke up on Tuesday to smoke blanketing their regions.

The smoke is so thick that the air quality health index is at 10 for Victoria and Saanich, according to Environment Canada. This means the health risk is very high and everyone is being urged to avoid strenuous activity outside. Those in higher-risk groups, such as children and the elderly, should take it easy.

The plumes are coming from a wildfire in Washington State, about 13 kilometres southeast of Midway, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

It’s estimated to be about 16 hectares in size.

In B.C., there are three wildfires of note as of Tuesday morning, with the Doctor Creek fire being the largest, burning about 25 kilometres southwest of Canal Flats, or about an hour’s drive north of Cranbrook.

No structures are currently threatened due to that blaze.

Morning haze in Victoria due to the wildfire smoke coming from down south. I can’t remember ever smelling this much smoke in the air here. #yyj pic.twitter.com/eNMTwYocaJ — Richard Zussman (@richardzussman) September 8, 2020

Waking up to smokey skies in #Penticton due to wildfires south of the border. We know the smell all too well, but no new fires to report in the South Okanagan. Green Mountain Rd. fire near #Apex under control, Christie Mountain fire still considered “being held.” pic.twitter.com/lox4qdxJX5 — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) September 8, 2020