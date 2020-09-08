Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Smoke from Washington State wildfire blankets parts of Vancouver Island, B.C. Interior

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 8, 2020 1:24 pm
Heavy smoke over B.C.'s capital Tuesday morning.
Heavy smoke over B.C.'s capital Tuesday morning. Richard Zussman / Global News

Residents in both southern Vancouver Island and B.C.’s southern Interior woke up on Tuesday to smoke blanketing their regions.

The smoke is so thick that the air quality health index is at 10 for Victoria and Saanich, according to Environment Canada. This means the health risk is very high and everyone is being urged to avoid strenuous activity outside. Those in higher-risk groups, such as children and the elderly, should take it easy.

Researchers gather to study lingering effects of wildfire smoke
Researchers gather to study lingering effects of wildfire smoke

The plumes are coming from a wildfire in Washington State, about 13 kilometres southeast of Midway, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s estimated to be about 16 hectares in size.

In B.C., there are three wildfires of note as of Tuesday morning, with the Doctor Creek fire being the largest, burning about 25 kilometres southwest of Canal Flats, or about an hour’s drive north of Cranbrook.

No structures are currently threatened due to that blaze.

Trending Stories

Read more: B.C. wildfire map 2020: Current location of wildfires burning around the province

 

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC WildfireSmokeWildfire SmokeOsoyoos SmokePenticton smokeSaanich smokeUS wildfire smokeVictoria smokeVictoria wildfire smokeWildfire smoke Vancouver Island
Flyers
More weekly flyers