Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Massive fire at Holiday Park in Kelowna deemed suspicious

By Kimberly Davidson Global News
Posted September 7, 2020 2:05 pm
Fire investigators say a huge fire at the Italian Kitchen restaurant and Country Store at the Holiday Park RV and Condo Resort in Kelowna is suspicious.

Reports of the fire started coming in around 4:45 Monday morning.

Lake Country units were the first to arrive on the scene, and found the two-storey building heavily involved in flames.

This made entry into the building too dangerous, so a defensive attack was implemented using an elevated water tower and ground handlines.

Because it has been determined that the fire is suspicious, the investigation has been handed over to the RCMP.

The Lake Country Fire Department responded with two engines, a tender, and a command vehicle, while the Kelowna Fire Department sent four engines, an arial platform, a rescue vehicle, a tender and a command vehicle.

No one was injured.

