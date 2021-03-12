Menu

Canada

Southeast Edmonton house fire sends woman to hospital, kills 3 cats

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted March 12, 2021 6:13 pm
Edmonton firefighters were called to a house fire near 83 Street and 77 Avenue in the King Edward Park neighbourhood on Friday, March 12, 2021.
Edmonton firefighters were called to a house fire near 83 Street and 77 Avenue in the King Edward Park neighbourhood on Friday, March 12, 2021. Cam Cook, Global News

A woman was taken to hospital and three cats died in a house fire Friday morning in east Edmonton.

Firefighters were called just after 10 a.m. to a house fire near 83 Street and 77 Avenue in the King Edward Park neighbourhood.

Crews arrived on scene at 10:11 a.m., had the fire under control within half an hour, and officially declared it out at 11:10 a.m, an Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson said.

Some smoke and heat damage was visible on one side of the single-storey home.

Edmonton firefighters were called to a house fire near 83 Street and 77 Avenue in the King Edward Park neighbourhood on Friday, March 12, 2021.
Edmonton firefighters were called to a house fire near 83 Street and 77 Avenue in the King Edward Park neighbourhood on Friday, March 12, 2021. Cam Cook, Global News

A woman was taken by Alberta Health Services EMS to hospital with unknown injuries but is in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

The City of Edmonton’s Animal Care and Control department also attended to help with three cats that died on scene.

There were no other reported injuries, and the city said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

