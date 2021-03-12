Upgrades, multi-use pathway coming to Calgary’s Barlow Trail, 16 Ave N.E.

Send this page to someone via email

A $17-million roadway and bridge upgrade is set to begin for two busy roadways in northeast Calgary, and the improvements will also see a multi-use pathway built in the area.

The city said Friday the pavement and bridge restoration, which is expected to start Monday, will improve safety and traffic flow.

As part of the project, Barlow Trail N.E. from 4 Avenue to Sunridge Boulevard, including 16 Avenue ramps, will be reconstructed.

“To help minimize traffic delays due to construction, rehabilitation of the deteriorating bridge deck and structure supports of the 16 Ave. bridge over Barlow Trail will occur simultaneously,” the city said. Tweet This

Peter Rudolph, project manager senior transportation engineer with city, said there will be traffic disruptions throughout the project, but said crews are working to minimize the impacts as much as possible.

Work on Barlow Trail will be done on half the road at a time, and it’s expected two lanes of traffic will be maintained at peak travel times. In off-peak times, Rudolph said the road could be reduced to one lane for periods of time.

On the 16 Avenue bridge, crews will be working on one-third of the bridge deck at a time, and aside from speed changes, it’s expected traffic flows will be maintained.

The multi-use pathway will be on the east side of Barlow Trail and run along Meridian Road, from Centre Avenue to 28 Street N.E.

“A lot of people that work and come to this area wind up walking on the road,” Rudolph said.

“It’s actually part of the city’s primary cycling network.” Tweet This

Rudolph said the projects are being done as part of the city’s regular road maintenance and repair cycle.

“Business access will not be impacted, however there will be some delays for drivers in the area as we undertake these important life-cycle projects,” he said.

“The 16 Ave. bridge over Barlow was built in 1978 and has reached a point where it needs an intervention. We’d like to thank area residents and local businesses for their patience and understanding during this construction period.”