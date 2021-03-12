Two B.C. RCMP officers charged with assault over 2019 arrest in Richmond

Send this page to someone via email

Two B.C. RCMP officers are facing assault charges related to an arrest in Richmond in 2019.

The BC Prosecution Service said Friday it had approved charges against Richmond RCMP Const. Mathew Mcguire and Surrey RCMP Const. John Tsonos.

The allegations relate to the arrest of someone suspected of possessing stolen property in Richmond in October, 2019.

According to the B.C. RCMP, the incident happened when officers with the Surrey RCMP Auto Crime Target Team spotted someone allegedly driving a stolen vehicle.

The officers pulled the suspect over and arrested them with help from a Richmond RCMP officer, when the alleged assault occurred, Mounties said.

“Immediately upon learning of the allegations, the senior officers in charge of both the Surrey and Richmond RCMP detachments initiated Code of Conduct investigations and criminal investigations against the officers involved,” B.C. RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said in a media release.

Charges were approved after a lengthy investigation and the involvement of a special prosecutor with no connection to the officers, according to the BC Prosecution Service.

Tsonos remains suspended with pay, while Mcguire is on administrative duty, RCMP said. The code of conduct investigation is also ongoing.

The two constables are due in court on April 19.