Coronavirus: 45 new COVID-19, 33 variant cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 45 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in the region on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 6,884, including 192 deaths.

Public health also confirmed 33 new COVID-19 variant cases on Friday, bringing the region’s total up to 759, of which 132 are active.

Sixteen of Friday’s new cases are in Barrie, Ont., while 12 are in Bradford and eight are in Innisfil.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Collingwood, New Tecumseth, Orillia, Penetanguishene, Severn and Springwater.

Twenty-two of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while seven are community-acquired and the rest are all still under investigation.

On Thursday, there were 1,036 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the region, bringing the total number of shots given to 53,660.

Of the region’s 6,884 COVID-19 cases, 91 per cent — or 6,273 — have recovered, while 21 people remain in hospital.

There are currently 12 coronavirus outbreaks in the region — at five workplaces, three institutional settings, three educational settings and one community setting.

On Friday, Ontario reported 1,371 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 314,891, including 7,127 deaths.