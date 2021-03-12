5% of Waterloo Region residents have now received a shot of COVID-19 vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

More than five per cent of area residents have received at least a single dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, according to numbers provided by Waterloo Region’s vaccine distribution task force.

The agency says 43,112 doses of the vaccine have been administered within the region, which has a population of 588,878.

A total of 13,401 people have received the recommended two doses of the vaccine.

While the number of people receiving a second dose has stalled over the past couple of weeks, the number of vaccines administered has climbed by more than 1,000 a day and is expected to continue to rise with a new clinic opening Friday and two more on the way Monday.

So far, all of the vaccines have been Pfizer but we could see a second by the end of next week, according to Waterloo Regional Police deputy chief Shirley Hilton.

She told reporters on Friday that the area is likely to see its first doses of the Moderna vaccine next week.

Waterloo Public Health reported 46 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Friday, lifting the total number of cases in the area to 11,204.

0:28 Coronavirus will remain in global population ‘for some time,’ Tam says Coronavirus will remain in global population ‘for some time,’ Tam says

This raises the rolling seven-day average of new cases up to 42.9.

An additional 39 people were also cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases to 10,624.

There were no new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday leaving the death toll in the area at 236.

This is the third straight day that no deaths have been reported but there were nine reported over the first nine days of March.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the area takes a slight jump to 330 including 29 people who are in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19.

The number of active outbreaks fell to 20 as one came to an end in a manufacturing facility.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 1,371 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 314,891.

According to Friday’s provincial report, 371 cases were recorded in Toronto, 225 in Peel Region, 111 in York Region, 109 in Hamilton and 83 in Ottawa.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 50 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,127 as 18 more deaths were recorded.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

