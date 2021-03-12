Menu

Health

WHO allows Johnson & Johnson vaccine for emergency use

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 12, 2021 11:46 am
Click to play video 'Health Canada approves Johnson & Johnson jab' Health Canada approves Johnson & Johnson jab
WATCH ABOVE: Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 shot has been approved for use in Canada, the fourth shot in the country's vaccine arsenal.

The World Health Organization has approved the emergency-use listing of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, the U.N. agency said on Friday, broadening access to the shots.

Read more: WHO says continue to use AstraZeneca vaccine, will investigate issues

It is the third COVID-19 vaccine after those of Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca to receive backing from the WHO.

The listing covers use in all countries and for the vaccine platform COVAX’s roll-out.

Click to play video 'Biden administration purchases 100 million additional Johnson and Johnson vaccines' Biden administration purchases 100 million additional Johnson and Johnson vaccines
Biden administration purchases 100 million additional Johnson and Johnson vaccines

The decision comes on the back of European Medicines Agency (EMA) authorization announced on Thursday.

“Every new, safe and effective tool against COVID-19 is another step closer to controlling the pandemic,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

Read more: Johnson & Johnson vaccine approval expected in ‘next few days’: feds

“But the hope offered by these tools will not materialize unless they are made available to all people in all countries.”

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge; Editing by Michael Shields and Hugh Lawson)

© 2021 Reuters
