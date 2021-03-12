Saskatoon company fined $91K in workplace fatality

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatoon company has been fined $91,000 after pleading guilty to a workplace violation in the 2018 death of an employee.

A 61-year-old man was killed on July 31, 2018, at Basic Truck and Trailer Repair on Apex Street.

He was fixing a strap on a truck box’s hydraulic cylinder when it broke, resulting in a fatal injury.

Three charges were laid against the company under the province’s occupational health and safety regulations.

On Feb. 3, the company pleaded guilty to failing “to ensure that where a worker may be required or permitted to perform maintenance, repairs or other work on or under an elevated part of a unit of powered mobile equipment, the elevated part is securely blocked to prevent accidental movement, resulting in the death of a worker.”

Basic Truck and Trailer Repair was fined $65,000 with a $26,000 surcharge.

Two other charges against the company were stayed.

