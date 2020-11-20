Inland Steel Products fined in Saskatchewan workplace death

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatchewan company has been fined $126,000 in a 2018 workplace death.

On Oct. 19, 2018, machinery being serviced in the RM of Corman Park contacted a power line, resulting in the death of a worker.

Inland Steel Products was charged with failing to ensure the worker was trained in all matters necessary to protect their health and safety, resulting in the death of a worker.

On Nov. 4, the company pleaded guilty in Saskatoon provincial court to the charge under the province’s Occupational Health and Safety Regulations.

The company was fined $90,000 along with a $36,000 surcharge.

