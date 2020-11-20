Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Inland Steel Products fined in Saskatchewan workplace death

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 20, 2020 11:18 am
The Saskatchewan government said Venture Construction Inc., pleaded guilty Tuesday in Saskatoon provincial court to a charge laid under OHS legislation.
A Saskatchewan company was fined in the 2018 death of a worker in the RM of Corman Park. File / Global News

A Saskatchewan company has been fined $126,000 in a 2018 workplace death.

On Oct. 19, 2018, machinery being serviced in the RM of Corman Park contacted a power line, resulting in the death of a worker.

Read more: Nutrien fined $150,000 for workplace injury at Rocanville mine mill

Inland Steel Products was charged with failing to ensure the worker was trained in all matters necessary to protect their health and safety, resulting in the death of a worker.

On Nov. 4, the company pleaded guilty in Saskatoon provincial court to the charge under the province’s Occupational Health and Safety Regulations.

The company was fined $90,000 along with a $36,000 surcharge.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Weyburn grieving after 2 SaskPower employees die in workplace incident' Weyburn grieving after 2 SaskPower employees die in workplace incident
Weyburn grieving after 2 SaskPower employees die in workplace incident – Oct 9, 2020
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsOccupational Health and SafetyOHSWorkplace SafetyWorkplace DeathSaskatchewan Occupational Health and SafetySaskatchewan OHSSaskatchewan Workplace DeathInland Steel Products
Flyers
More weekly flyers