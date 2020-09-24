Menu

Canada

Nutrien fined $150,000 for workplace injury at Rocanville mine mill

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted September 24, 2020 1:14 pm
A Nutrien potash mine in Allan, Sask., is shown in this file photo. On Aug. 2, 2018, an employee was injured at the Nurtrien Rocanville Mine Mill.
A Nutrien potash mine in Allan, Sask., is shown in this file photo. On Aug. 2, 2018, an employee was injured at the Nurtrien Rocanville Mine Mill. File / Global News

Nutrien, a Saskatchewan mining company, has taken responsibility for failing to provide safety to one of its employees.

On Aug. 2, 2018, the Saskatoon-based company, operating as Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc., was charged under the occupational health and safety regulations after one of its employees was injured.

The government says a worker at the Rocanville mine mill suffered serious injuries while working on a solid bowl centrifuge, a machine used to separate substances that are mixed together.

On Sept. 17, 2020 the company pleaded guilty to failing in its general duty as an employer to provide any information, instruction, training and supervision that is necessary to protect the health and safety of workers at work resulting in the serious injury of a worker.

The company was fined $150,000 for the workplace injury which includes a surcharge of roughly $43,000.

Going underground with Nutrien’s potash crews
