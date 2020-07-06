Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Vancouver-based company fined $180K for workplace injury in Hudson Bay, Sask.

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Weyerhaeuser Company Limited of Vancouver will pay $182,000 in regards to a serious workplace injury that happened in Hudson Bay, Sask. in 2017.
Weyerhaeuser Company Limited of Vancouver will pay $182,000 in regards to a serious workplace injury that happened in Hudson Bay, Sask. in 2017. Courtesy / Google Maps

A British Columbia-based company has been ordered to pay $182,000 following a workplace injury that happened in Hudson Bay, Sask., three years ago.

A worker sustained a serious injury involving a forklift on Oct. 5, 2017.

Read more: Brandt employee killed in workplace incident

Weyerhaeuser Co. Ltd. of Vancouver pleaded guilty to violating provincial health and safety regulations on Nov. 26, 2019.

Trending Stories

Read more: Evraz fined $100K for serious workplace injury in Regina

The resulting penalty was issued on June 23 and consists of a $130,000 fine plus a $52,000 surcharge.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
VancouverSaskatchewanWorkplace InjuryHudson Bayhealth and safetyPleaded GuiltyForkliftGoverment of Sasktchewan
Flyers
More weekly flyers