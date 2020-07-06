Vancouver-based company fined $180K for workplace injury in Hudson Bay, Sask.

A British Columbia-based company has been ordered to pay $182,000 following a workplace injury that happened in Hudson Bay, Sask., three years ago.
A worker sustained a serious injury involving a forklift on Oct. 5, 2017.
Weyerhaeuser Co. Ltd. of Vancouver pleaded guilty to violating provincial health and safety regulations on Nov. 26, 2019.
The resulting penalty was issued on June 23 and consists of a $130,000 fine plus a $52,000 surcharge.
