Prairieland Park axes thoroughbred racing, pursuing professional soccer team

Fifty years of thoroughbred horse racing in Saskatoon has come to an end.

Calling it a difficult decision, Prairieland Park announced Friday it is permanently cancelling thoroughbred racing at Marquis Downs.

The 2021 season was cancelled last month by Prairieland Park for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board of Prairieland said it “recognizes the financial pressures felt by industry members in the wake of the announcement to end thoroughbred horse racing at Marquis Downs.”

It said a one-time payment of $1,000 will be made to horse owners for each horse that ran in at least three races during the 2019 season.

Professional soccer

Prairieland Park is turning to professional soccer.

The board announced it is in discussions with the Canadian Premier League and Living Sky Sports and Entertainment to bring professional soccer to Saskatoon.

“The opportunity presented by CPL and Living Sky Sports will help lead Prairieland into the future, and the board felt it was the time to transition space at Marquis Downs to accommodate this new venture,” Prairieland Park said in a release.

The CPL currently consists of eight teams across the country and in 2021, has a $1.2 million salary cap for players and coaching/technical staff.

Prairieland Park said more details will be released as plans are developed.

Agriculture future at Prairieland

Prairieland Park said it is proud of its agricultural roots and will continue to support the industry.

Annual events such as the Western Canadian Crop Production Show, the Saskatchewan Equine Expo and the Beef Expo will continue.

“Those Prairieland produced events, along with the community events hosted in the dedicated Ag Center on the property, will remain a cornerstone of our ongoing commitment to agriculture in the province,” Prairieland said in a release.

It added negotiations continue with First Nations groups to establish a First Nations Equine School at the park.

