Health

B.C. records 569 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Click to play video ''

B.C. reported 569 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with three deaths.

The three deaths bring the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,397.

Click to play video 'Pausing to remember those lost to COVID-19' Pausing to remember those lost to COVID-19
Pausing to remember those lost to COVID-19
The number of people in hospital with the disease remained unchanged at 244. Of those, 68 were in intensive care, an increase of two from Wednesday.

There have been a total of 86,219 cases of COVID-19 in B.C., of which 4,912 remain active.

Health Minister Adrian Dix 366,791 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, of which 87,009 are second doses.

Dix announced Wednesday that those born in 1936 and earlier can book a vaccination appointment starting Thursday afternoon. The province originally planned to book appointments for that age group starting on Monday.

Read more: British Columbia to open vaccine registration for seniors aged 85+ Thursday at noon

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry released modelling data on Thursday that showed an increase in contact rate would lead to a massive surge of COVID-19, especially in the Fraser Health region.

The numbers come as Canada commemorates the one-year anniversary of the day COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic.

Since the pandemic began, 2.5 million people around the world have died due to COVID-19, with more than 22,000 of them in Canada.

— With files from Richard Zussman and the Canadian Press

