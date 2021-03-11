Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

MLHU declares COVID-19 outbreak after 22 cases tied to social gatherings

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted March 11, 2021 1:31 pm
View of nasal swab samples at a test station for COVID-19 in Montpellier, France, 09 February 2021.
View of nasal swab samples at a test station for COVID-19 in Montpellier, France, 09 February 2021. EPA file photo

At least 22 people who attended social gatherings last week have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the Middlesex-London Health Unit to declare a community outbreak.

The health unit also says its investigators are aware of at least 10 post-secondary student gatherings linked to the outbreak, all of which were held at private homes in London, Ont., between last Tuesday and Saturday.

Read more: Coronavirus: Londoners reflect on the first year of living through the global pandemic

Investigators are also continuing to determine “the number of close contacts associated with those who have tested positive,” the health unit added.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“The end of the pandemic may be in sight now that we’ve started vaccinations, but it doesn’t mean that we can let our guard down and stop doing all the things that have helped slow the spread of COVID-19,” associate medical officer of health Dr. Alex Summers said in a statement.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Now is not the time to open up our home to those who aren’t part of our household and it certainly is not the time to start attending parties. COVID-19 is still here and we could very easily slide back to seeing widespread transmission in the community.”

More to come…

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Canada preparing to ‘ramp up’ vaccine distribution' Coronavirus: Canada preparing to ‘ramp up’ vaccine distribution
Coronavirus: Canada preparing to ‘ramp up’ vaccine distribution
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesMiddlesex London Health UnitWestern UniversitymlhuPost-secondaryFanshawe CollegeSocial GatheringsCommunity Outbreak

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers