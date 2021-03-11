MLHU declares COVID-19 outbreak after 22 cases tied to social gatherings

At least 22 people who attended social gatherings last week have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the Middlesex-London Health Unit to declare a community outbreak.

The health unit also says its investigators are aware of at least 10 post-secondary student gatherings linked to the outbreak, all of which were held at private homes in London, Ont., between last Tuesday and Saturday.

Investigators are also continuing to determine “the number of close contacts associated with those who have tested positive,” the health unit added.

“The end of the pandemic may be in sight now that we’ve started vaccinations, but it doesn’t mean that we can let our guard down and stop doing all the things that have helped slow the spread of COVID-19,” associate medical officer of health Dr. Alex Summers said in a statement.

“Now is not the time to open up our home to those who aren’t part of our household and it certainly is not the time to start attending parties. COVID-19 is still here and we could very easily slide back to seeing widespread transmission in the community.”

