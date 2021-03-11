Hamilton sets record high temperature for March 11: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton has set a record for the highest temperature ever recorded on this day.

According to Environment Canada, it was 17.4 C at Hamilton’s John C. Munro International Airport at 11 a.m. on March 11, 2021.

The previous record set, according to modern records, was in 1973 when the temperature was recorded as 15 C.

A Twitter account run by self-proclaimed weather enthusiast Rolf Campbell looks at Environment Canada records prior to 1960.

Campbell said the highest temperature recorded in the city was 16.1 C in 1899, but Thursday’s high also has that beat.

🥇With a ~11am high of 17.4°C, today is #Hamilton's warmest Mar 11th since records began in 1867. #OnStorm pic.twitter.com/FWWigI3pkH — Hamilton Weather Records❄ (@YHM_Weather) March 11, 2021

Thursday’s forecast for Hamilton anticipates a high of 20 C, with clouds and showers expected in the afternoon.