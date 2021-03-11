Menu

Hamilton sets record high temperature for March 11: Environment Canada

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton has set a record for the highest temperature ever recorded on this day.

According to Environment Canada, it was 17.4 C at Hamilton’s John C. Munro International Airport at 11 a.m. on March 11, 2021.

The previous record set, according to modern records, was in 1973 when the temperature was recorded as 15 C.

Hail in February? Calgarians share photos and video of weird weather

A Twitter account run by self-proclaimed weather enthusiast Rolf Campbell looks at Environment Canada records prior to 1960.

Campbell said the highest temperature recorded in the city was 16.1 C in 1899, but Thursday’s high also has that beat.

Thursday’s forecast for Hamilton anticipates a high of 20 C, with clouds and showers expected in the afternoon.

