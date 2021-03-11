Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ottawa COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens at Queensway Carleton Hospital

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted March 11, 2021 11:32 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario to open 120 mass vaccination centres by end of March' Coronavirus: Ontario to open 120 mass vaccination centres by end of March
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Wednesday that 120 new mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be open across the province by the end of March, making it possible to vaccinate up to 150,000 people daily, depending on supply.

A second Ottawa-area hospital is opening a COVID-19 vaccination clinic to support the regional distribution campaign.

The Queensway Carleton Hospital (QCH) announced Thursday it has opened its COVID-19 vaccine clinic with a health worker at the Sandy Hill Community Health Centre receiving the site’s first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

A QCH spokesperson said the clinic is starting this week with health-care workers in the community as identified by Ottawa Public Health.

The hospital is not yet booking appointments for the general public and walk-ups are not permitted.

Trending Stories

The QCH will shift its vaccine appointments to the provincial booking system once it goes live next week.

Read more: Ottawa asks only those eligible to call for COVID-19 vaccine bookings, lines overwhelmed

At its peak, the clinic will be able to administer up to 1,100 vaccine doses per day, according to the spokesperson.

The vaccination clinic has a separate entrance and exit from the main hospital, beside the emergency department on the east side of the campus. The QCH clinic website anticipates the thoughts of vaccine recipients.

“Yes, it is the door nearest the Tim Horton’s sign. Unfortunately, no, you will not be able to get your coffee here when you get vaccinated.”

Tweet This

The city’s first COVID-19 vaccine clinic opened this past December at The Ottawa Hospital to provide vaccinations to front-line health workers.

In addition to these two hospital sites, Ottawa’s vaccine distribution task force has plans to open seven additional community clinics for members of the public to receive their shots.

Story continues below advertisement

The first of these clinics will open on Friday at the Nepean Sportsplex for Ottawa residents aged 90 and older who booked their appointments earlier in the week.

Click to play video 'Online booking tools improving as COVID-19 vaccine rollout ramps up' Online booking tools improving as COVID-19 vaccine rollout ramps up
Online booking tools improving as COVID-19 vaccine rollout ramps up
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
coronavirus vaccinesOttawa coronavirus vaccinesOttawa COVID-19 vaccinesQueensway-Carleton HospitalOttawa COVID-19 vaccination clinicOttawa vaccine bookingsWhere to get COVID-19 vaccine Ottawa

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers