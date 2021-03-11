Ottawa COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens at Queensway Carleton Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A second Ottawa-area hospital is opening a COVID-19 vaccination clinic to support the regional distribution campaign.

The Queensway Carleton Hospital (QCH) announced Thursday it has opened its COVID-19 vaccine clinic with a health worker at the Sandy Hill Community Health Centre receiving the site’s first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Our COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic officially opened today: Maria Paulina Cortes, a Medical Office Assistant from Sandy Hill Community Health Centre, was the first person to get the vaccine at our clinic. More information on the QCH COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic: https://t.co/pgZEPauNPk pic.twitter.com/8MfOtx7FzC — Queensway Carleton Hospital and Foundation (@QCHOttawa) March 11, 2021

A QCH spokesperson said the clinic is starting this week with health-care workers in the community as identified by Ottawa Public Health.

The hospital is not yet booking appointments for the general public and walk-ups are not permitted.

The QCH will shift its vaccine appointments to the provincial booking system once it goes live next week.

At its peak, the clinic will be able to administer up to 1,100 vaccine doses per day, according to the spokesperson.

The vaccination clinic has a separate entrance and exit from the main hospital, beside the emergency department on the east side of the campus. The QCH clinic website anticipates the thoughts of vaccine recipients.

“Yes, it is the door nearest the Tim Horton’s sign. Unfortunately, no, you will not be able to get your coffee here when you get vaccinated.” Tweet This

The city’s first COVID-19 vaccine clinic opened this past December at The Ottawa Hospital to provide vaccinations to front-line health workers.

In addition to these two hospital sites, Ottawa’s vaccine distribution task force has plans to open seven additional community clinics for members of the public to receive their shots.

The first of these clinics will open on Friday at the Nepean Sportsplex for Ottawa residents aged 90 and older who booked their appointments earlier in the week.

