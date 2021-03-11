Menu

Health

Former U.S. presidents to urge Americans to get coronavirus vaccine in new ads

By Sheila Dang Reuters
Posted March 11, 2021 12:57 am
Click to play video '‘Vaccines are safe, please take the vaccine’ says Biden while providing update on rollout' ‘Vaccines are safe, please take the vaccine’ says Biden while providing update on rollout
WATCH: ‘Vaccines are safe, please take the vaccine’ says Biden while providing update on rollout – Feb 19, 2021

Former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter will star in two new public service announcements (PSA) for the coronavirus vaccine alongside former First Ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton and Rosalynn Carter, the Ad Council announced on Thursday.

“The science is clear. These vaccines will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease,” said President Bush in one of the PSAs with Obama and Clinton, urging Americans to get vaccinated.

“That’s the first step to ending the pandemic and moving our country forward,” said Obama.

Read more: Ex presidents say they’ll take coronavirus vaccine publicly to boost use

Noticeably absent in the vaccine PSAs, created by nonprofit the Ad Council, are former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump. During his run for re-election last year, Trump widely touted his administration’s role in bringing a vaccine to market.

When asked about Trump’s absence, a spokesman for the Ad Council said one of the PSAs was filmed at President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January, which Trump did not attend.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The spokesman added the organization was pleased when Trump recently advised Americans to “go get your shot” after receiving the vaccine.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Biden gets 2nd COVID-19 vaccine, says he’s confident in rollout plan' Coronavirus: Biden gets 2nd COVID-19 vaccine, says he’s confident in rollout plan
Coronavirus: Biden gets 2nd COVID-19 vaccine, says he’s confident in rollout plan – Jan 11, 2021

The new ads are part of the Ad Council’s nationwide vaccine education campaign titled “It’s Up To You.” More than 300 partners are supporting the nonprofit in the effort to battle hesitancy about the vaccine’s safety and help convince more people to get the shot.

A second PSA features each of the presidents and First Ladies wearing masks and receiving a dose of the vaccine.

“Now it’s up to you,” Carter says in the ad.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang; Editing by Michael Perry)

© 2021 Reuters
