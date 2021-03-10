Menu

Crime

Man accused of killing his wife in Edmonton in 2018

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 10, 2021 5:37 pm
Edmonton police investigating a suspicious death at the Parkside Manor apartment building on 115 Street near 102 Avenue in the Oliver neighbourhood. October 14, 2018.
Edmonton police investigating a suspicious death at the Parkside Manor apartment building on 115 Street near 102 Avenue in the Oliver neighbourhood. October 14, 2018. Sarah Kraus, Global News

Police have arrested the husband of a 69-year-old woman who was killed in central Edmonton in 2018 and charged him in connection with her death.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said 73-year-old Francois Belzile was arrested earlier in the day and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Christiane Belzile.

Belzile’s body was discovered by police in a residence in the area of 102 Avenue and 115 Street at about 9:40 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2018. Police were dispatched to a suite at the Parkside Manor apartment building after someone called to request a welfare check on the residents.

When they arrived at the home, police officers also found a 70-year-old man who was injured. Police did not confirm on Wednesday if that man was Francois Belzile.

READ MORE: Suspicious death of elderly woman at downtown Edmonton apartment 

“On Oct. 15, 2018, an autopsy on the deceased female conducted by the Edmonton Medical Examiner was inconclusive pending toxicology results,” police said Wednesday.

“Further investigations have since confirmed the manner of death to be homicide. The cause of death is not being released at this time.”

Watch below: (From October 2018) A suspicious death investigation is underway after one person was found dead and another injured in an apartment in Edmonton’s Oliver area. Sarah Kraus explains.

Click to play video 'Police investigating suspicious death at downtown Edmonton apartment' Police investigating suspicious death at downtown Edmonton apartment
Police investigating suspicious death at downtown Edmonton apartment – Oct 14, 2018

 

CrimeHomicideedmonton police serviceEdmonton policeEPSEdmonton crimeFirst Degree MurderEdmonton homicideChristiane BelzileFrancois BelzileOliver homicide

