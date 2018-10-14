Police investigating suspicious death at downtown Edmonton apartment

One person was killed and another was taken to hospital after an incident at an apartment in downtown Edmonton.

Police were called just before 10 a.m. to the Parkside Manor apartment building on 115 Street near 102 Avenue in the Oliver neighbourhood to check on the welfare of the people inside a suite.

Officers arrived to find one person dead and another person suffering from non-life threatening injuries. Their ages and genders are not known.

Few other details are known at the moment, but police said there is no concern for the public at this time.

Global News is on the scene.

— More to come…