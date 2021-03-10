Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

C. difficile outbreak declared at Georgian Bay General Hospital

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 10, 2021 5:21 pm
GBGH has consistently had a very low C. difficile case count and hasn't experienced an outbreak in more than six years.
GBGH has consistently had a very low C. difficile case count and hasn't experienced an outbreak in more than six years. Handout

A C. difficile outbreak has been declared in one inpatient unit at the Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) following three hospital-acquired cases in the last week.

GBGH has consistently had a very low C. difficile case count and hasn’t experienced an outbreak in more than six years.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Georgian Bay General Hospital

The hospital said patients related to the outbreak are in private rooms and that enhanced housekeeping is taking place, using cleaning agents that specifically target C. difficile bacteria.

Trending Stories

The products used for C. difficile differ from cleaning products that are used to get rid of viruses like COVID-19.

“There are many factors which can contribute to C. difficile infections,” Angie Saini, the clinical services vice-president and chief nursing executive at GBGH, said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Long-term care, retirement home residents in Simcoe Muskoka begin to receive COVID-19 vaccine

“Most commonly, patients who have a history of C. difficile or who have been taking certain antibiotics for prolonged periods tend to be more susceptible. We have been proactive in identifying and testing the affected patients as soon as they presented with symptoms.”

Admissions and discharges to the unit are unimpacted.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Georgian BayC. difficileGeorgian Bay General HospitalGeorgian Bay newsGBGHGBGH C. difficileGeorgian Bay hospitalGeorgian bay hospital C. difficile outbreak

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers