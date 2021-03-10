Sarah McLachlan joins birthday parade for 90-year-old West Vancouver woman

Send this page to someone via email

It’s not every day you get to celebrate a milestone with music superstars, but that was the case for a West Vancouver woman who turned 90 years old on Tuesday.

Amid COVID-19, Dona Wolverton wasn’t expecting very much for her 90th birthday, but family and friends weren’t about to let a pandemic get in the way of marking the occasion.

Family and friends held a parade in her honour. Well-wishers drove by to wish Wolverton a happy birthday at a safe distance. The parade included fire trucks and police cars, as well as some notable names.

Musician Barney Bentall stopped by as did singer Sarah McLachlan.

“Wonderful to see you,” McLachlan told Wolverton. “You look amazing.”

Wolverton is a longtime patron of the arts. In addition to being part of the Wolverton Foundation, she served on the board of the Vancouver Playhouse and Vancouver Opera Guild.

“It was very nice,” she said of her birthday celebration. “I was quite surprised. All my friends were out in a parade just for me.”

Wolverton had another reason to celebrate: she is due to get her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine next week.

So what did the nonagenarian say about her milestone birthday?

“How does it feel to be 90?” Wolverton said. “I feel young. I’ve never felt old.”