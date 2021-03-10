Menu

Canada

Priciest condo in the Okanagan hits the real estate market

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted March 10, 2021 2:43 pm
The penthouse suite on the top floor of One Water Street is priced at $10 million, which makes it the most expensive condo in the Okanagan.
The penthouse suite on the top floor of One Water Street is priced at $10 million, which makes it the most expensive condo in the Okanagan. Steve Beskidny / Global News

The most expensive condo in B.C.’s entire Okanagan region is hitting the real estate market.

The penthouse at One Water Street is priced at $10 million, which is nearly three times the highest-valued condominium reported sold on MLS in the history of the Okanagan, according to a news release.

The 4,500 square foot suite is on the 36th storey of the development’s east tower with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Read more: Benchmark price for single-family home in Central Okanagan now at $776K

It also has 2,600 square feet of exterior living space, including a chef’s kitchen and panoramic lake views.

“This is a notable and timely listing for the B.C. real estate market,” said Don Kottick, president of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.

“There has been a surge in demand for luxury properties outside of major metropolitan areas since the start of the pandemic, launching cities like Kelowna onto the national and global map.”

Click to play video 'Kelowna rental market has seen a 61 per cent increase in 5 years' Kelowna rental market has seen a 61 per cent increase in 5 years
Kelowna rental market has seen a 61 per cent increase in 5 years – Feb 20, 2021

Read more: Central Okanagan population predicted to grow by 80,000 over next 2 decades

The developer said the property is an exclusive listing and will not be listed through MLS.

“Our goal with the One Water Street Reserve Collection is to provide an elevated living experience for discerning buyers seeking access to the natural beauty of B.C.’s renowned lake and wine regions, while experiencing the conveniences and amenities of luxurious condominium living,” said Henry Bereznicki, a managing partner at North American Development Group.

Read more: Future of former mill site in Kelowna’s north end still up in the air

The condo is still under construction, and the buyer will be able to customize their interior space.

“The penthouse is truly the crown jewel of the collection. We believe it will attract demand from a top-tier buyer looking to expand their real estate portfolio with a bespoke, landmark property,” Bereznicki said.

