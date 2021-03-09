Kelowna tech company, Bananatag, becomes global leader with merger

Send this page to someone via email

There’s been another tech success for Kelowna’s own Bananatag.

“It’s amazing, we never really suspected when we started out that we were going to be building a big tech company,” said Corey Wagner, Bananatag CEO.

“We were really just trying to solve an issue.”

Since 2013 the company has been rapidly growing, working to improve employee’s happiness and welfare for their clients. With an e-mail tracking system, and an online communications platform.

“Bananatag is an internal communications company. We help companies over 1,000 create, track and measure their internal communications,” said Wagner.

Now, they are growing again, merging with Staffbase, a communication platform for enterprise companies.

“We are combining to form the biggest fastest growing internal communications company on the planet,” said Wagner.

“It’s really exciting because they are really strong in Europe and we are really strong in North America so by combining our strengths on the products we have this ability to own the market and really help our customers solve their unique challenges better together,” said Wagner.

Originally launched in Kelowna, Bananatag now has 11 offices across the world, including offices in New York, London, Amsterdam. They currently serve 1,000 customers with a workforce of 450 employees since the merger.

It’s a long way from Bananatag’s humble beginnings back in 2013.