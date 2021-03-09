Tech startup helping Saskatchewan seniors capture and pass along memories

Send this page to someone via email

As the world becomes more digital, a Saskatchewan duo has come up with a creative solution to permanently store and capture memories.

Jessica McNaughton said when her father passed away, she found comfort in the digital memories he left behind.

“I have recordings of his laughter and things that made it a little bit more special,” McNaughton said.

“All these things were brewing in my head saying social media is impermanent, yet it’s the only habit we have to (share) our stories that are multidimensional.”

McNaughton said when her mother passed away 15 years ago, she unfortunately didn’t have any of that.

These experiences are what led the Moose Jaw resident on a journey, coming up with a permanent and private way to store memories — almost like a digital time capsule.

Recently, she launched a company called memoryKPR, which she co-founded with software developer Taylor Fox.

memoryKPR is a digital platform where people can upload things like pictures, audio recordings and video. The user chooses who can contribute and the final product can then be shared with others.

“When I’m hearing how meaningful it is that this tool we created is helping other people connect and keep their stories safe, it’s really meaningful,” McNaughton said.

“It really is a way to capture a story and the reason we say it’s not just for one use, because so many people are getting creative with how we use it.”

So far, the platform has attracted around 250 users and according to McNaughton, people are using it for weddings, funerals, memorials and travel, to name a few.

It’s also caught the attention of Eden Care Communities, a group of senior’s care homes in Saskatchewan. The platform has been piloted with two residents’ families at Prairie Springs Care home in Saskatoon.

“We’ve only used it in one of our homes so far… but our plan is to put it across all of our homes,” said Alan Stephen, CEO of Eden Care Communities.

“(The response) has been fabulous, more importantly from their families — stories that they never knew about mom and dad or about their bother or sister, those are so unique.”

While Stephen said storytelling is a lost art, he believes the platform will also help those with memory loss.

“We believe it will have additional benefits in working with people who have memory loss, that are wandering and forgetful,” Stephen said.

“It will provide that connection to the past, to bring them back into the present.”

With the new partnership, McNaughton said it’s a way for those in care homes to pass along memories and connect with loved ones.

“(Eden Care Communities) is really focused on, especially during COVID, finding unique ways for residents and their families to connect,” McNaughton said.

“Although I think all long-term care facilities recognize that, the approach they’re taking to try and make it happen, is really admirable.”

Moving forward, McNaughton said the possibilities are virtually endless. She said new features are being introduced frequently and believes the platform can go global.

“We would love to be that Saskatchewan success story,” McNaughton said.

