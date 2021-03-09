Menu

Canada

Kelowna man wins $500K, calls lottery windfall ‘a game-changer’

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 9, 2021 2:39 pm
roy Brown of Kelowna said he phoned his wife to share the news after learning he’d won $500,000, but that she was at work, so he left ecstatic messages.
roy Brown of Kelowna said he phoned his wife to share the news after learning he’d won $500,000, but that she was at work, so he left ecstatic messages. B.C. Lottery Corporation

An impromptu lottery purchase turned out to be a windfall worth half-a-million dollars for an Okanagan resident.

Troy Brown of Kelowna purchased the Lotto Max ticket from the Circle K Convenience store on Glenmore Drive and wound up matching the four numbers for the Extra’s top prize for the Feb. 9 draw.

Brown said he was working on Vancouver Island when he stopped in at a grocery store for lunch and decided to check his ticket.

Read more: B.C. woman wins $1 million in lottery, says finding out was surreal

“I scanned my ticket and couldn’t believe it! I was in disbelief,” Brown said of winning $500,000.

“I asked the person behind me to make sure I was seeing things right. I was shaking so bad that he had to help me scan the ticket again!”

Brown said he phoned his wife to share the news, but that she was at work, so he left ecstatic messages.

He then celebrated his win by treating his work crew to dinner.

As for what he plans to do with his prize, Brown said he’s looking forward to a family vacation to Hawaii or Costa Rica once it’s safe to travel again, along with some home renovations.

“It’s a game-changer for my family,” he said.

 

KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganLotto MaxLottery WinnerLottery TicketBC Lottery Corporationlotto winnerKelowna resident

