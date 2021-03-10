Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Police investigating after body of West Kelowna woman found at campground

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 10, 2021 1:10 pm
According to police, the body was located at a campground along the 2300 block of Old Okanagan Highway, around 5 p.m., on Tuesday.
According to police, the body was located at a campground along the 2300 block of Old Okanagan Highway, around 5 p.m., on Tuesday. Global News

An investigation is underway, say West Kelowna RCMP, after a female body was found on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the body was located at a campground along the 2300 block of Old Okanagan Highway, around 5 p.m.

Police say the woman has been identified as a West Kelowna woman in her 40s.

Read more: Calgary police investigating after woman’s body found in Bow River

“At this time, criminality is not suspected in the woman’s death,” said RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

Trending Stories

Police added that the B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating the woman’s death.

Click to play video 'Body found in Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park' Body found in Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park
Body found in Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPOkanagancentral okanaganWest KelownaBody FoundBC Coroners ServiceWest Kelowna RCMP

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers