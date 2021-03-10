Police investigating after body of West Kelowna woman found at campground

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway, say West Kelowna RCMP, after a female body was found on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the body was located at a campground along the 2300 block of Old Okanagan Highway, around 5 p.m.

Police say the woman has been identified as a West Kelowna woman in her 40s.

“At this time, criminality is not suspected in the woman’s death,” said RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

Police added that the B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating the woman’s death.

