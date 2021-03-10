Ottawa Judo coach charged following alleged sexual abuse of young girl

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ottawa police have charged a 41-year-old Judo coach with numerous sex offences in connection with allegations of sexual abuse involving a pupil.

Sexual assault and child abuse investigators with the Ottawa Police Service said they first starting looking into allegations of sexual abuse in January of this year.

The charges announced Wednesday relate to alleged incidents that took place between February 2020 and December 2020, according to the OPS.

Read more: Ottawa police make arrest after alleged public indecency in Kanata

The victim in these incidents was 13 years old at the time of the first offence, police said, with the suspect acting as her coach at the time.

Police have charged Marcello De Alemeida of Ottawa with two counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation of a young person.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Investigators are concerned there could be additional victims and ask anyone with information to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5944. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Editor’s Note: Ottawa police later corrected the range of dates when the alleged incidents occurred.

2:01 Calls for more funding and change to combat gender-based violence Calls for more funding and change to combat gender-based violence