Dog saved by neighbour after Riverbend home catches fire

The Calgary Fire Department says a dog was rescued from a house fire in the community of Riverbend on Wednesday.
Firefighters arrived at the home on Riverbend Crescent Southeast just after 9 a.m.
Crews found smoke and flames coming from the two-storey home but were able to head inside to douse the flames and extinguish the fire.
No one was at home at the time, and the CFD said a neighbour had removed the family dog before crews arrived on scene.
“Damage from the fire was extensive to the kitchen and main floor of the home,” the CFD said in a release.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
