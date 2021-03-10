Menu

Dog saved by neighbour after Riverbend home catches fire

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted March 10, 2021 1:12 pm
The Calgary Fire department responds to a 911 call for a house fire on Riverbend Crescent southeast on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
The Calgary Fire Department says a dog was rescued from a house fire in the community of Riverbend on Wednesday.

Firefighters arrived at the home on Riverbend Crescent Southeast just after 9 a.m.
Global News

Crews found smoke and flames coming from the two-storey home but were able to head inside to douse the flames and extinguish the fire.

No one was at home at the time, and the CFD said a neighbour had removed the family dog before crews arrived on scene.

“Damage from the fire was extensive to the kitchen and main floor of the home,” the CFD said in a release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

