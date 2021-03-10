Menu

Crime

Police seek man in connection with arson investigation in Hamilton’s industrial sector

By Don Mitchell Global News
Hamilton police seek a man caught on video near the site of a blaze on Jan. 30, 2021 in the city's industrial sector.
Hamilton police seek a man caught on video near the site of a blaze on Jan. 30, 2021 in the city's industrial sector. Hamilton Police

Hamilton police have released security camera images of a man who may be a suspect in an arson set in the city’s industrial sector in late January.

Investigators say the blaze happened on Jan. 30, 2021 around 7:44 p.m in an area near Birmingham Street between Barton Street East and Burlington Street East.

Detectives believe the fire was intentionally set and are looking to identify the man who is believed to have made multiple trips to the site based on footage captured on video.

Anyone with information can reach out to detectives at 905-540-5085 or submit an anonymous tip with Crime  Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

