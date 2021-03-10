Wasagamack man busted for armed robbery with fake gun: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Wasagamack First Nation in northern Manitoba is in custody after what RCMP say was an armed robbery with an imitation firearm.

On Monday night, Island Lake RCMP were called to a local business where an armed man with a bandana over his face had demanded cash and cigarettes from an employee before fleeing the scene.

Police found the suspect in his home a short time afterward, where he was arrested without incident. During the arrest, officers recovered the weapon — which was determined to be a fake — as well as the stolen cigarettes and the bandana worn in the robbery.

The man, 23, is facing multiple charges, including robbery with a firearm, pointing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes, mischief, possessing property obtained by crime, and possessing a firearm while prohibited.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP continue to investigate.