Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

4 people in hospital after crash in Charleswood

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted March 10, 2021 9:48 am
Winnipeg police say four people were taken to hospital after a crash on Dale Boulevard Wednesday morning.
Winnipeg police say four people were taken to hospital after a crash on Dale Boulevard Wednesday morning. Abigail Turner/Global News

Four people are in hospital after a morning crash in Charleswood Wednesday.

Winnipeg police have marked off a portion of Dale Boulevard from Alder Bay and Chiltern Place.

A grey SUV ended up on the sidewalk on Dale Boulevard, with its front and passenger sides crushed. Deployed air bags could also be seen in the wreckage.

Winnipeg police at the scene of a crash on Dale Boulevard Wednesday morning.
Winnipeg police at the scene of a crash on Dale Boulevard Wednesday morning. Abigail Turner/Global News

While there were no immediate details on what caused the crash, police said two people were taken to hospital in critical condition, and two in stable condition.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

They are now all in stable condition, said police.

More details to come.

-With files from Abigail Turner and Jeff Braun

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeHospitalgrey SUVcharleswood crashcrash on dale blvddale boulevard crashfire rescue paramedics

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers