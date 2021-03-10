4 people in hospital after crash in Charleswood

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Four people are in hospital after a morning crash in Charleswood Wednesday.

Winnipeg police have marked off a portion of Dale Boulevard from Alder Bay and Chiltern Place.

A grey SUV ended up on the sidewalk on Dale Boulevard, with its front and passenger sides crushed. Deployed air bags could also be seen in the wreckage.

Winnipeg police at the scene of a crash on Dale Boulevard Wednesday morning. Abigail Turner/Global News

While there were no immediate details on what caused the crash, police said two people were taken to hospital in critical condition, and two in stable condition.

Story continues below advertisement

They are now all in stable condition, said police.

More details to come.

-With files from Abigail Turner and Jeff Braun