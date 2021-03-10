4 people in hospital after crash in Charleswood

Four people are in hospital after a morning crash in Charleswood Wednesday.
Winnipeg police have marked off a portion of Dale Boulevard from Alder Bay and Chiltern Place.
A grey SUV ended up on the sidewalk on Dale Boulevard, with its front and passenger sides crushed. Deployed air bags could also be seen in the wreckage.
While there were no immediate details on what caused the crash, police said two people were taken to hospital in critical condition, and two in stable condition.
They are now all in stable condition, said police.
More details to come.
-With files from Abigail Turner and Jeff Braun
