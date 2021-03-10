Montgomery seeks apology from Plante after city opts not to appeal harassment decision

Send this page to someone via email

Sue Montgomery, mayor of the Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough, is calling for a public apology from Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and for an independent review.

Montgomery says the City of Montreal will not be appealing a Quebec Superior Court decision that ruled in favour of her and her chief of staff over claims of harassment.

“The court found that this was illegal and wrong,” Montgomery said in a statement.

“My chief of staff had the courage to come forward about harassment and wrongdoing, yet she was met with bullying and intimidation by the city of Montreal.”

READ MORE: Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Mayor Sue Montgomery wins court battle

Montgomery is demanding transparency on the city’s part, saying the court’s ruling demonstrates that the city acted as “judge and executioner in secrecy.”

Story continues below advertisement

The borough mayor is also calling for an independent review into what she described as “the botched investigation,” conducted by comptroller-general Alain Bond and “his contempt for city policies.”

A 2019 report issued by Bond made recommendations following an investigation that determined Annalisa Harris, Montgomery’s chief of staff, had psychologically harassed two members of the borough staff.

Montgomery argued the measures against Harris were unjustified and made it very difficult for Harris to do her job, equating it to a firing in disguise.

Under the restrictions, Harris was not allowed to communicate with borough employees or take part in any meetings with borough officials.

READ MORE: Judge denies Sue Montgomery injunction request

Montgomery refused to fire Harris and says that is why she was ejected from Plante’s Projet Montréal party.

In December, a Quebec Superior Court Judge granted a permanent injunction, forcing the City of Montreal to lift restrictions against Harris.

Global News has reached out to the city for comment, but did not hear back by publication time.