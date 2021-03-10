Ontario Police College outbreak reaches more than 100 COVID 19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Ontario Police College has now sickened 102 people, according to public health officials.

There are currently 33 active cases linked to the outbreak at the training facility in Aylmer, Ont., while the rest are considered resolved, the Southwestern Public Health unit said Tuesday.

The outbreak at the college was first declared on Feb. 24 and all in-person classes were suspended the same day, said a spokesman for the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

“The college is working with local public health to determine when it is feasible to return to the in-person format,” said Brent Ross.

Classes are currently being held virtually, said Ross.

The provincial government describes the Ontario Police College as one of the largest police training facilities in North America.