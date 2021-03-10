Menu

Canada

Ontario Police College outbreak reaches more than 100 COVID 19 cases

By Staff The Canadian Press
The entrance to the Ontario Police College in Aylmer, Ont.
The entrance to the Ontario Police College in Aylmer, Ont. SteveTheAirman (CC BY-SA) via Wikimedia Commons

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Ontario Police College has now sickened 102 people, according to public health officials.

There are currently 33 active cases linked to the outbreak at the training facility in Aylmer, Ont., while the rest are considered resolved, the Southwestern Public Health unit said Tuesday.

Senior Canadian scientists question government plans to delay 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The outbreak at the college was first declared on Feb. 24 and all in-person classes were suspended the same day, said a spokesman for the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

“The college is working with local public health to determine when it is feasible to return to the in-person format,” said Brent Ross.

Classes are currently being held virtually, said Ross.

MLHU extends max time between COVID-19 vaccine doses to 112 days

The provincial government describes the Ontario Police College as one of the largest police training facilities in North America.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19OntarioLondonCOVIDOutbreakOntario Police CollegeOPC

