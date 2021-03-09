Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Brookfield Infrastructure hostile offer unanimously rejected by Inter Pipeline board

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ontario provides $3.25M to expand Haliburton County community paramedicine long-term care program

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 9, 2021 2:56 pm
Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock MPP Laurie Scott says the Ontario government is providing $3.25M to expand community paramedicine long-term care program in Haliburton County.
Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock MPP Laurie Scott says the Ontario government is providing $3.25M to expand community paramedicine long-term care program in Haliburton County. Office of MPP Laurie Scott

The Ontario government is providing $3.25 million to expand the “Community Paramedicine for Long-Term Care” program in Haliburton County.

According to Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock MPP Laurie Scott, the program leverages the skills of paramedics to help tackle “hallway” health care and provide additional care for seniors.

Read more: Ontario announces nearly $10M for southeastern paramedicine programs

The first phase of the program was announced in October 2020 involving five communities in Renfrew County, aiming to provide seniors with more health care services and allowing them to stay in the comfort of their own homes for longer.

“This new funding will help keep our loved ones at home longer and avoid unnecessary trips to the hospital,” said Scott.

“Thanks to our Haliburton County Paramedic Service, this program will help even more seniors and has the potential to delay the need for long-term care.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video '‘Neglected No More’: Canada’s ongoing battle to fix long-term care' ‘Neglected No More’: Canada’s ongoing battle to fix long-term care
‘Neglected No More’: Canada’s ongoing battle to fix long-term care

Dr. Merille Fullerton, minister of long-term care, says the program provides seniors, families and caregivers “peace of mind” while waiting for a long-term care space with enhanced at-home supports.

Trending Stories

“Expanding the program across the province means that more of our loved ones can access services from their own homes, potentially even delaying the need for long-term care, while still providing the quality care and service they need and deserve,” said Fullerton.

The expanded program will provide seniors access to full-time health services through online and virtual supports and non-emergency home visits and tests from paramedics.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ford says Ontario gearing up for Phase 2 of vaccine rollout in April' Coronavirus: Ford says Ontario gearing up for Phase 2 of vaccine rollout in April
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SeniorsHealthcareParamedicsHaliburton CountyLaurie ScottOntario HealthcareHaliburton-Kawartha Lakes-BrockOntario fundingParamedicineHKLBHaliburton County Community Paramedicine

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers