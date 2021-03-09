Ontario provides $3.25M to expand Haliburton County community paramedicine long-term care program

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is providing $3.25 million to expand the “Community Paramedicine for Long-Term Care” program in Haliburton County.

According to Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock MPP Laurie Scott, the program leverages the skills of paramedics to help tackle “hallway” health care and provide additional care for seniors.

The first phase of the program was announced in October 2020 involving five communities in Renfrew County, aiming to provide seniors with more health care services and allowing them to stay in the comfort of their own homes for longer.

“This new funding will help keep our loved ones at home longer and avoid unnecessary trips to the hospital,” said Scott.

“Thanks to our Haliburton County Paramedic Service, this program will help even more seniors and has the potential to delay the need for long-term care.”

Dr. Merille Fullerton, minister of long-term care, says the program provides seniors, families and caregivers “peace of mind” while waiting for a long-term care space with enhanced at-home supports.

“Expanding the program across the province means that more of our loved ones can access services from their own homes, potentially even delaying the need for long-term care, while still providing the quality care and service they need and deserve,” said Fullerton.

The expanded program will provide seniors access to full-time health services through online and virtual supports and non-emergency home visits and tests from paramedics.

