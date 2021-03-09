Most Atlantic Canadians support sharing COVID-19 vaccine with regions in need: survey

Send this page to someone via email

A new survey shows that the majority of Atlantic Canadians would support sharing COVID-19 vaccine supplies with regions of the country that have an urgent need.

According to a report by Narrative Research, four-in-five (79 per cent) Canadians support governments sharing vaccine supplies with another province or territory.

This percentage is just slightly higher in Atlantic Canada, with an average of 82 per cent of residents voicing support.

On Feb. 12, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick health officials said portions of the Moderna vaccine doses planned to arrive in the provinces that month would be re-directed to Canada’s northern territories.

Nova Scotia’s shipment of Moderna vaccine in the week following that announcement was reduced by 2,900 doses. At the time, chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang said he expected shipments to be reduced in March as well.

“It is to address the complexities and unique challenges with our northern neighbours and to do that, they need the support and co-operation of all provinces,” Strang said in the Feb. 12 briefing.

The survey report released on Tuesday showed that 82 per cent of Nova Scotians said they would “either completely or mostly support sharing the province’s vaccine supply with regions who may have a more urgent need.”

In New Brunswick, 80 per cent of residents voiced their support.

That’s higher than in the west, with 74 per cent of residents showing support in British Columbia or 72 per cent in Quebec.

Additionally, the research showed that 66 per cent of New Brunswick respondents, and 67 per cent in Nova Scotia, have “complete or a great deal of trust that governments in Canada will prioritize the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine” so that it is available to groups in the country that need it urgently.

“There are only small differences of opinion on this matter in terms of household income, age or gender groups,” read the news release. “On the other hand, there is a modest difference in terms of education status.”

The survey found that eight-in-ten respondents with post-secondary education support vaccine sharing. In those with a high school diploma or lower, the figure is closer to seven-in-ten.

The online survey was conducted Feb. 18-23, among 1,230 Canadians over the age of 18.