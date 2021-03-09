Menu

Canada

Successful COVID-19 vaccines brighten global economic outlook

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 9, 2021 7:17 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Why the economic fallout is hitting younger generations the hardest
Why the economic fallout is hitting younger generations the hardest – May 16, 2020

The world economy is bouncing back from the pandemic crisis faster than expected, thanks in part to successful coronavirus vaccines and U.S. stimulus efforts, but the improvements are uneven and joblessness remains a big concern, according to a new forecast.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on Tuesday raised its expectations for global GDP growth to 5.5 per cent this year and 4 per cent next year. That is up from a December forecast of 4.2 per cent growth in 2021 and 3.7 per cent for 2022.

After the virus plunged the world economy into crisis last year, the OECD now expects global output to surpass pre-pandemic levels by the middle of this year. However, it warned of divergence in progress, with faster growth in China and the U.S. while some other regions are expected to continue struggling until the end of 2022.H

COVID-19 tests balance between public health and economy
COVID-19 tests balance between public health and economy – Feb 2, 2021

Nearly 10 million more people across the OECD’s 36 mostly rich-country member states are unemployed now than prior to the crisis. And in poorer countries, “substantial job losses have increased poverty and deprivation of millions of workers,” the report said.

“The top policy priority is to ensure that all resources necessary are used to produce and fully deploy vaccinations as quickly as possible throughout the world, to save lives, preserve incomes and limit the adverse impact of containment measures on well-being,” the report said.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVIDEconomyVaccinesCanada economycoronavirus vaccinesOECDworld economycovid economycovid vaccinesvaccine trackerOrganization for Economic Cooperation and Developmentcoronavirus economy impacts

