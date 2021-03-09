String of recent overdoses linked to powerful batch of fentanyl: Woodstock Police

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews responded to another fatal overdose in Woodstock over the weekend, the latest in a string of overdoses that has resulted in four lives lost.

Woodstock police say it is the fourth fatal overdose they have responded to in the last two weeks, and believe it’s a result of an extremely potent batch of fentanyl that has been making the rounds locally.

Police believe the potent drug, known as purple fentanyl and black/grey fentanyl, are responsible for this surge in overdose-related deaths.

“Fentanyl is a strong opioid pain killer drug that is very dangerous if not consumed with the guidance and prescription from a doctor,” Woodstock police said in a statement.

Since Feb. 22, police say they have responded to 10 overdoses, four of which were fatal.

Officials say free naloxone kits can be accessed at local pharmacies, Southwestern Public Health, and the Oxford Canadian Mental Health Association.

Police remind that the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act applies to anyone seeking emergency support during an overdose, including the person experiencing an overdose.

The act protects the person who seeks help, whether they stay or leave from the overdose scene before help arrives, and also protects anyone else who is at the scene when help arrives.