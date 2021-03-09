Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

String of recent overdoses linked to powerful batch of fentanyl: Woodstock Police

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted March 9, 2021 7:40 am
Woodstock Police cruiser.
Woodstock Police cruiser. 980 CFPL File Photo

Emergency crews responded to another fatal overdose in Woodstock over the weekend, the latest in a string of overdoses that has resulted in four lives lost.

Woodstock police say it is the fourth fatal overdose they have responded to in the last two weeks, and believe it’s a result of an extremely potent batch of fentanyl that has been making the rounds locally.

Read more: London, Ont., woman charged in two separate weekend collisions

Police believe the potent drug, known as purple fentanyl and black/grey fentanyl, are responsible for this surge in overdose-related deaths.

“Fentanyl is a strong opioid pain killer drug that is very dangerous if not consumed with the guidance and prescription from a doctor,” Woodstock police said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Since Feb. 22, police say they have responded to 10 overdoses, four of which were fatal.

Officials say free naloxone kits can be accessed at local pharmacies, Southwestern Public Health, and the Oxford Canadian Mental Health Association.

Read more: Man dies after collision between transport truck, minivan: Stratford police

Police remind that the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act applies to anyone seeking emergency support during an overdose, including the person experiencing an overdose.

The act protects the person who seeks help, whether they stay or leave from the overdose scene before help arrives, and also protects anyone else who is at the scene when help arrives.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FentanylOpioid CrisisNaloxoneFentanyl OverdoseOntario fentanylOntario Opioidfentanyl naloxoneOntario NaloxoneWoodstock Fentanylontario good samaritan act

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers