Crime

Winnipeg man facing charges after threatening people with replica handgun, police say

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 8, 2021 5:03 pm
A file photo of a Winnipeg Police cruiser.
A file photo of a Winnipeg Police cruiser.

A 20-year-old man is facing charges after police say he threatened people with what turned out to be a replica handgun Saturday.

Officers, including members of the tactical unit, were called to the 1000 block of Main Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. after 911 callers reported a man pointing a gun at people and buildings in the area.

Read more: Man arrested after trove of guns, ammo found in Winnipeg home

Police say the man had also been in a fight with a group of people earlier in the day.

The suspect was in a bus shelter with several other people when officers arrived, police say.

They say officers were able to talk the man into safely discarding the weapon and he was arrested without further incident.

The gun turned out to be a .177 calibre CO2 pistol designed to look like a Makarov semi-automatic handgun replica, police said Monday.

Police say the firearm turned out to be a to be a .177 calibre CO2 pistol .
Police say the firearm turned out to be a to be a .177 calibre CO2 pistol .

The Winnipeg man is facing a number of firearm-related charges including possession of a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon prohibited device or ammunition.

