Winnipeg man facing charges after threatening people with replica handgun, police say

A 20-year-old man is facing charges after police say he threatened people with what turned out to be a replica handgun Saturday.

Officers, including members of the tactical unit, were called to the 1000 block of Main Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. after 911 callers reported a man pointing a gun at people and buildings in the area.

Police say the man had also been in a fight with a group of people earlier in the day.

The suspect was in a bus shelter with several other people when officers arrived, police say.

Officers responded to Main St & Manitoba Av after callers to 911 reported a male pointing a firearm at people & buildings. He was safely taken into custody & a CO2 pistol designed to look like a Makarov semi-automatic handgun was recovered. Media release: https://t.co/kezmbuKffh pic.twitter.com/Wgp7JW0tiL — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) March 8, 2021

They say officers were able to talk the man into safely discarding the weapon and he was arrested without further incident.

The gun turned out to be a .177 calibre CO2 pistol designed to look like a Makarov semi-automatic handgun replica, police said Monday.

Police say the firearm turned out to be a to be a .177 calibre CO2 pistol . WPS/Handout

The Winnipeg man is facing a number of firearm-related charges including possession of a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon prohibited device or ammunition.

