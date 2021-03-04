Man arrested after trove of guns, ammo found in Winnipeg home

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is facing multiple charges after police say they found a trove of guns and ammunition at a home in the West End.

Police say the weapons were discovered early Tuesday morning after they were told a woman was being threatened and the suspect had access to guns.

Multiple police units were sent to the area including the helicopter unit, and police say Air1 spotted a man behind a home placing several cases in the back of a vehicle.

An arrest has been made after we received a report of threats being made to a woman. A suspect male was placed under arrest. Officers discovered a number of firearms in the vehicle and subsequently more firearms and ammunition within the residence.https://t.co/bJs72AyHIh pic.twitter.com/SPGbgCuTBR — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) March 4, 2021

The man was arrested and police say officers found six guns including an M16 rifle, a semi-auto shotgun, a glock handgun, and multiple rounds of ammo.

A 33-year-old man is facing 22 charges related to firearms and possessing body armour.

The Winnipeg police major crimes unit and guns and gangs unit is continuing to investigate.

