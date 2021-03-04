Menu

Crime

Man arrested after trove of guns, ammo found in Winnipeg home

By Shane Gibson Global News
A 33-year-old man is facing 22 charges related to firearms and possessing body armour.
A Winnipeg man is facing multiple charges after police say they found a trove of guns and ammunition at a home in the West End.

Police say the weapons were discovered early Tuesday morning after they were told a woman was being threatened and the suspect had access to guns.

Read more: Winnipeg councillors cautiously optimistic about new federal gun regs

Multiple police units were sent to the area including the helicopter unit, and police say Air1 spotted a man behind a home placing several cases in the back of a vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was arrested and police say officers found six guns including an M16 rifle, a semi-auto shotgun, a glock handgun, and multiple rounds of ammo.

Read more: Real gun or airsoft? Winnipeg police say it’s becoming hard to tell them apart

The Winnipeg police major crimes unit and guns and gangs unit is continuing to investigate.

Click to play video 'Winnipeg Police on taking illegal guns off city streets' Winnipeg Police on taking illegal guns off city streets
Winnipeg Police on taking illegal guns off city streets – Nov 6, 2020
