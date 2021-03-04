Man arrested after trove of guns, ammo found in Winnipeg home

A Winnipeg man is facing multiple charges after police say they found a trove of guns and ammunition at a home in the West End.
Police say the weapons were discovered early Tuesday morning after they were told a woman was being threatened and the suspect had access to guns.
Multiple police units were sent to the area including the helicopter unit, and police say Air1 spotted a man behind a home placing several cases in the back of a vehicle.
The man was arrested and police say officers found six guns including an M16 rifle, a semi-auto shotgun, a glock handgun, and multiple rounds of ammo.
A 33-year-old man is facing 22 charges related to firearms and possessing body armour.
The Winnipeg police major crimes unit and guns and gangs unit is continuing to investigate.
