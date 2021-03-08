Menu

Health

B.C. health officials to provide Monday COVID-19 update

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted March 8, 2021 4:10 pm
Dr. Bonnie Henry is joined by Dr. Penny Ballem as they arrive to talk about phase two in B.C.'s COVID-19 immunization plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021.
Dr. Bonnie Henry is joined by Dr. Penny Ballem as they arrive to talk about phase two in B.C.'s COVID-19 immunization plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. health officials are scheduled to provide a COVID-19 update on Monday afternoon.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will speak at a 3 p.m. press conference, which will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

Seniors over 80 can book vaccines in some B.C. communities this week
Seniors over 80 can book vaccines in some B.C. communities this week

The update comes after the opening of British Columbia’s call centre to book COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Dix said the appointment booking line received 1.7 million calls as of 9:40 a.m. Monday despite the fact that only about 82,000 people — those born in 1931 or earlier and Indigenous people born in 1946 and earlier — are eligible to receive an appointment at this time.

Trending Stories

Many of those same people have already received a vaccination in long-term care.

B.C.'s mass COVID-19 immunization plan begins Monday
B.C.’s mass COVID-19 immunization plan begins Monday

“This is not the time to call in if you are not calling for someone over the age of 90 or an Indigenous person 65-plus,” Dix said.

“This is not the time to call in.”

Read more: Upward trend continues as B.C. reports 634 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

On Friday, B.C. reported 634 new cases of COVID-19 along with four deaths.

The province also reported 4,901 active COVID-19 cases, the highest number since Jan. 12, while 255 people were in hospital, the most since Feb. 4.

— With files from Simon Little and Richard Zussman

