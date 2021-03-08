COVID-19: 4 new cases, 78 variants for Peterborough, outbreak ends at Empress Gardens

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 on the first day of its red-zone status on Monday.

According to the health unit’s COVID-19 tracker website, there are now 84 active cases its jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation. Over the weekend there were 20 new cases reported (12 on Saturday, eight on Sunday) with 86 active cases reported on Sunday, up three from Saturday.

There are now 78 presumed variant of concern cases, up from 56 reported on Friday. The health unit’s first variant of concern was the B.1.1.7, first detected in the United Kingdom, which was reported on Feb. 23.

Most of the new cases are Fleming College and Trent University students, linked to the evolving outbreak declared Feb. 20 at the privately-owned Severn Court Student Residence in Peterborough’s west end. The health unit says an outbreak declared March 4 at Trent’s Champlain College student residence is linked to the Severn Court outbreak where a large party has been cited as the spreader of the virus. A section 22 order has been placed at Seven Court on Wilfred Drive.

As of Sunday afternoon, the health unit report 51 cases linked to the outbreak at Severn Court and seven cases at Champlain College.



Of the health unit’s 722 cases as of Monday, 629 are now resolved — approximately 87 per cent. There were 623 cases reported resolved on Sunday.

On Monday, the health unit reported the outbreak declared Feb. 26 at Empress Gardens Retirement Home in Peterborough was over. The outbreak involved one staff member who tested positive.

The only other active outbreak for the health unit is at Regency Retirement Home in Lakefield which was declared on March 6 (case details unavailable).

Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has reported 165 cases linked to 27 outbreaks. The number of close contacts dipped to 264 on Monday. There were 277 close contacts reported on Sunday and 263 on Saturday. Peterborough Regional Health Centre reports “fewer than five” inpatients with COVID-19, unchanged since Feb. 18. There also remain 17 patients at the hospital as a result of transfers from other areas.

The pandemic has claimed the lives of nine residents — three of them associated with a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care . Since the pandemic was declared there have been 25 hospitalized cases of COVID-19, three of which required the intensive care unit — unchanged since Thursday.

Testing

On Monday, the health unit reported that more than 44,350 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus. To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment. Testing for those without symptoms or with mild symptoms is held at the Northcrest Arena in Peterborough.

