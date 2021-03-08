COVID-19 outbreak connected to wedding in Waterloo Region, Public Health says

Send this page to someone via email

A second COVID-19 outbreak has been connected to one place of worship in the region, according to Waterloo Public Health.

The agency says that there have been five people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in connection with a wedding held at the place of worship.

It would not provide any further details, but a spokesperson did confirm that this is the same place of worship which saw 18 people test positive for the coronavirus in connection with an event it held last October.

There are currently two active COVID-19 outbreaks at places of worship in the area.

Six people have tested positive for the coronavirus in connection with another place of worship, although Public Health has declined to say what type of event the outbreak was connected to.

Story continues below advertisement

3:31 Understanding the economic impact of COVID-19 on working women Understanding the economic impact of COVID-19 on working women

One outbreak was declared over in the manufacturing sector on Sunday, leaving the area with 24 active outbreaks

Waterloo Public Health also reported two more COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, lifting the death toll in the area to 235.

We have already seen eight deaths reported in the area in March including one on Sunday.

“Today and over the weekend we reported three deaths in our community where COVID-19 was a contributing factor,” Dr. Julie Emili, Associate Medical Officer of Health, stated.

“The individuals were a female in her 70s, a male in his 70s, and a female in her 80s. I wish to express my deep sympathy to the family and loved ones of each individual.”

In addition, Waterloo Public Health announced 54 more positive tests for the coronavirus on Monday, lifting the total number of cases in the area to 11,061.

Story continues below advertisement

At the same time, another 45 people have also been cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases in the region to 10,436.

The area currently has 376 active COVID-19 cases, including 34 people who are in area hospitals who are suffering from the virus.

Ontario reported 1,631 new coronavirus cases on Monday, marking the largest single-day increase in over a month. The provincial total now stands at 309,927.

However, in an update late morning, the Ontario government said the case count “is higher than expected due to a data catch-up process related to the provincial CCM system.”

According to Monday’s provincial report, 568 cases were recorded in Toronto, 322 in Peel Region, 119 in York Region, 91 in Thunder Bay, 68 in Durham Region, 57 in Ottawa, and 51 in Halton Region.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,077 as 10 more deaths were recorded.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

Advertisement