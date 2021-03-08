1 COVID-19 outbreak over at Kelowna General Hospital, 1 still active

Send this page to someone via email

The Interior Health Authority (IHA) announced on Sunday afternoon that a COVID-19 outbreak previously declared in unit 4B is now over.

A total of seven cases – six patients and one staff member – and two deaths were linked to the outbreak on this unit.

“I would like to thank the team at KGH for their efforts in containing this outbreak and preventing further spread throughout the hospital,” said Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown.

“We send our condolences to the families of the two patients who passed away and will work equally as hard to contain the second outbreak declared on March 6.”

Dr. Albert De Villiers, Interior Health chief medical health officer, praised hospital leaders and staff for containing the outbreak while maintaining services at KGH.

Meanwhile, a separate outbreak was announced in the hospital unit 5B on Saturday.

One patient and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Interior Health stated there’s no evidence at this time of COVID-19 transmission to other areas of KGH.

Interior Health added that the 5B outbreak is not linked to the outbreak on unit 4B that was declared on Feb. 22.

“We have done some contact tracing and determined there was no staff crossover and no patient crossover between the two,” De Villiers said on Sunday.

He added that resources are not currently being impacted at the hospital.

“It’s not of such an impact that we have to call in new staff yet, it’s relatively small numbers.”

Health officials remind the public to avoid social gatherings, limit socialization to their immediate household bubble and follow public health guidelines to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.