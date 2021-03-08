Guelph reports 38 new COVID-19 cases from the weekend, active cases at 106

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing its total case count to 2,780.

The data encompasses the entire weekend as active cases increased by one to 106.

Another 37 people recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus over the weekend, as resolved cases reached 2,637.

Guelph’s death toll of 37 has remained unchanged since Feb. 24.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) Public Health reported 42.3 cases per 100,000, which puts the region in the red level of the province’s framework.

There are also three cases being treated in an intensive care unit somewhere in WDG Public Health’s jurisdiction, but it wouldn’t reveal which hospitals they are being treated at.

Wellington County

There were eight new cases of COVID-19 from the weekend reported in Wellington County on Monday as its case count reached 992.

Active cases fell by two to 20, while six more people have recovered, raising the county’s resolved cases to 939.

The death toll of 33 remained unchanged.

Public health’s online portal shows most cases involve seniors over the age of 80 who have been connected to an outbreak.

COVID-19 outbreaks

There are seven active COVID-19 outbreaks among Guelph and Wellington County’s long-term care and retirement homes.

The latest was reported in the retirement home of the Village of Riverside Glen where one staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus on March 5.

There are four outbreaks among Guelph’s schools, including two at Westwood Public School where five students have tested positive for the virus. Two classes have been closed, but the school remains open.

The other outbreaks are at St. Peter Catholic School and John Galt Public School.

COVID-19 Vaccines

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has administered 21,245 vaccines since its rollout began on Jan. 6.

That’s 1,960 more vaccinations than what was reported on Friday.

The number of fully vaccinated individuals — those who have received two doses — has only grown by a handful to 6,464.

That means 2.5 per cent of the eligible population in the jurisdiction has been fully vaccinated. Public health has set a goal of having 75 per cent vaccinated by the end of August.

