Canadian Coast Guard to conduct icebreaking on Georgian Bay

The Canadian Coast Guard will be icebreaking in the Midland, Ont., area and in the north channel of Lake Huron on or around Tuesday.

The coast guard is recommending all recreational ice users — pedestrians, fishers, snowmobilers and ATV drivers — leave the ice during icebreaking operations.

“The ice may move, creating a real danger for anyone on the ice,” a news release read. “Additionally, they should plan their activities carefully and use extreme caution after operations are complete as the ice will remain unstable after the icebreaker has left the area.”

Grey Bruce OPP said officers will be patrolling the shorelines near the Owen Sound harbour and Georgian Bay on Monday due to the icebreaking operations.

The Coast Guard icebreaking service on the Great Lakes and connecting waterways is delivered between the Canadian and U.S. coast guards.

By working together, the two coast guards ensure scheduled boat traffic can move through the shipping channels, as well as in and out of community harbours.

The Canadian Coast Guard said the date of the icebreaking is subject to change with no notice since activities could begin before or after that period, depending on operational requirements and weather conditions.