Peterborough firefighters battle blaze in commercial building on The Kingsway

A vehicle fire is being blamed for a fire at a commercial building in Peterborough on Saturday night.

Just before midnight, Peterborough Fire Services responded to reports of smoke billowing from a building on The Kingsway near Erskine Avenue.

Smoke was found billowing from the rear of the building, requiring firefighters to access a garage door to battle the fire.

According to platoon chief Don Broersma, a sprinkler system in the building had been active and firefighters were met with heavy smoke when they accessed the building.

“The activated sprinkler kept the fire contained to one vehicle,” he said.

Firefighters closed a section of Erskine Avenue as they ran a hose line to a nearby hydrant. Broersma said firefighters quickly extinguished the vehicle fire.

Damage is estimated at $80,000 and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, he said.

