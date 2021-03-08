Snowmobile in garage blamed for house fire in Lindsay early Monday

Send this page to someone via email

No one was injured after fire damaged a home in Lindsay, Ont., early Monday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Fire Services, crews around 3:15 a.m. were called to a house fire on Wilson Avenue near Staples Crescent where they found heavy smoke billowing from an attached garage.

According to Dept. Fire Chief Terry Jones, one man was able to escape the fire.

Jones says the man was working on a snowmobile in the garbage when the vehicle “back-fired” and sparked the fire.

The blaze was mostly contained to the garage but did spread to the home’s attic, Jones said.

An early damage estimate was set at $50,000, Jones said.