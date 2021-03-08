Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Fire

Snowmobile in garage blamed for house fire in Lindsay early Monday

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 8, 2021 10:28 am
Click to play video 'Snowmobile in garage blamed for early morning house fire in Lindsay' Snowmobile in garage blamed for early morning house fire in Lindsay
A fire broke out at a home on Wilson Avenue in Lindsay early Monday.

No one was injured after fire damaged a home in Lindsay, Ont., early Monday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Fire Services, crews around 3:15 a.m. were called to a house fire on Wilson Avenue near Staples Crescent where they found heavy smoke billowing from an attached garage.

According to Dept. Fire Chief Terry Jones, one man was able to escape the fire.

Jones says the man was working on a snowmobile in the garbage when the vehicle “back-fired” and sparked the fire.

The blaze was mostly contained to the garage but did spread to the home’s attic, Jones said.

An early damage estimate was set at $50,000, Jones said.

FireHouse FireCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakeslindsayWilson AvenueLindsay fire

