Body found after Stewart Hall house fire south of Peterborough: OPP

A body was found after a house fire which broke out south of Peterborough on Monday evening, OPP say.

According to Peterborough County OPP, emergency crews around 6 p.m. responded to a house fire on Crystal Springs Drive in the hamlet of Stewart Hall in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, about 10 kilometres south of the city.

“The residence was fully engulfed upon officers’ arrival,” said Const. Joe Ayotte.

OPP say two people in the home were able to exit. The body of a deceased person was located within the home, police report.

The victim has yet to be identified.

Emergency crews remain on scene of a house fire on Crystal Springs Drive in Stewart Hall. Firefighters from several stations responded just after 6:15 p.m. Check back for more information as it becomes available. One person is in care of @PtboParamedics #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/LNgvEBNHVE — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) March 2, 2021

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been contacted and will be attending the scene to investigate.

OPP say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

— More to come.