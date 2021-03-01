Menu

Fire

Body found after Stewart Hall house fire south of Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 1, 2021 10:14 pm
Click to play video 'Body found in house fire in Stewart Hall south of Peterborough: OPP' Body found in house fire in Stewart Hall south of Peterborough: OPP
WATCH: Peterborough County OPP say a body was found after a house fire in the hamlet of Stewart Hall on Monday evening.

A  body was found after a house fire which broke out south of Peterborough on Monday evening, OPP say.

According to Peterborough County OPP, emergency crews around 6 p.m. responded to a house fire on Crystal Springs Drive in the hamlet of Stewart Hall in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, about 10 kilometres south of the city.

Read more: Cigarette blamed for fatal house fire in Peterborough: OFM

“The residence was fully engulfed upon officers’ arrival,” said Const. Joe Ayotte.

OPP say two people in the home were able to exit. The body of a deceased person was located within the home, police report.

The victim has yet to be identified.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been contacted and will be attending the scene to investigate.

OPP say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

— More to come.

