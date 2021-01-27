Cigarette blamed for fatal house fire in Peterborough: OFM

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) has determined a discarded cigarette caused an accidental fire that claimed the lives of two residents in Peterborough over the weekend.

The early Saturday morning fire at a home on Gillespie Avenue claimed the lives of Martin Vinette, 65, and his wife, Mary Crowder-Vinette, affectionately known as Juney.

According to Kristy Denette, the OFM’s public relations officer, investigators determined the fire originated on the outside porch area of the home and spread into the interior of the house.

“As per the Ontario Fire Code, this dwelling had an operating smoke alarm on each of the three floors,” said Dennette.

She said the tragic fire is a reminder to ensure that smokers extinguish cigarettes in a non-combustible container.

“If anyone have been smoking in your home, check behind furniture (chair/sofa cushions etc.) for cigarette butts before going to bed,” she said.

2:42 Peterborough couple killed in house fire remembered for kindness Peterborough couple killed in house fire remembered for kindness