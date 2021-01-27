Menu

Cigarette blamed for fatal house fire in Peterborough: OFM

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 27, 2021 10:49 am
Two people died in a house fire on Gillespie Avenue in Peterborough early Saturday.
Two people died in a house fire on Gillespie Avenue in Peterborough early Saturday. Global News Peterborough

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) has determined a discarded cigarette caused an accidental fire that claimed the lives of two residents in Peterborough over the weekend.

The early Saturday morning fire at a home on Gillespie Avenue claimed the lives of Martin Vinette, 65, and his wife, Mary Crowder-Vinette, affectionately known as Juney.

Peterborough couple who died in house fire remembered for kindness, hospitality

According to Kristy Denette, the OFM’s public relations officer, investigators determined the fire originated on the outside porch area of the home and spread into the interior of the house.

Trending Stories

“As per the Ontario Fire Code, this dwelling had an operating smoke alarm on each of the three floors,” said Dennette.

She said the tragic fire is a reminder to ensure that smokers extinguish cigarettes in a non-combustible container.

“If anyone have been smoking in your home, check behind furniture (chair/sofa cushions etc.) for cigarette butts before going to bed,” she said.

Click to play video 'Peterborough couple killed in house fire remembered for kindness' Peterborough couple killed in house fire remembered for kindness
Peterborough couple killed in house fire remembered for kindness

 

